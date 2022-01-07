Hampshire weather: Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice as frosty conditions expected throughout much of the county
ICY conditions are forecast for much of Hampshire as the Met Office issues a weather warning.
The yellow warning is in place between 3.30pm and midnight today.
Frosty paths are expected to cause wintery conditions further into the evening.
County-wide temperatures are expected to fall to as low as 2C further into the night.
A spokesperson from the Met Office said: ‘Icy surfaces are possible for a time on Friday evening and overnight, leading to potentially tricky conditions.
‘Clear spells for a time will allow ice to form in places, particularly for evening commuters, before temperatures trend up after midnight.
‘The warning area highlights areas considered most likely to see ice.’
The Met Office have implemented the weather warning across Winchester, Petersfield and Romsey.
In Winchester, temperatures may drop to 0C by midnight, but will gradually get warmer into Saturday morning.
Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville are unaffected, but wintery temperatures are expected today and over the weekend.
Forecasters predicts icy patches to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
This could lead to tricky conditions for pedestrians and drivers, and increase the chance of accident or injury.
In Portsmouth this evening, temperatures are forecast to be around 4C in a partially cloudy night.
Warmer temperatures of up to 10C are predicted on Saturday, but heavy rain is expected by midday.