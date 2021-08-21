The forecasting service says that from midday today until midnight, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely, with about 20mm rain in an hour and up to 40mm of rain in two hours.

It comes after a thunderstorms warning that was issued for a lot of the country yesterday, but did not cover the south coast.

A spokesman said: ‘The warning has been changed to focus on rain rather than thunderstorms as this will be the main hazard, though some thunderstorms are likely. The end time has also been extended until the end of Saturday.

‘Following rain overnight and during the morning, heavier showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon and evening. Many parts will miss these, but some torrential downpours are likely in a few places. Lightning and hail may prove additional hazards in some locations.’

The Met Office has said driving conditions are likely to worsen with a lot of spray and standing water, and public transport could be delayed.