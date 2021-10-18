Hampshire weather: Thunder showers forecast for Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville - here's when you can expect them
The weather is set to take a turn in the coming days, according to the latest forecast.
Portsmouth is facing ‘thunder showers’ in the coming days and the temperatures will begin to fall.
It could get as cold as 6C in the city, which comes after a mild weekend.
The Met Office is predicting spells of rain during the next few days, mixed in with sunny spells and overcast conditions.
Here is the latest forecast:
Portsmouth
Monday – cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon – highs of 17C, lows of 16C
Tuesday – Light rain changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C, lows of 16C
Wednesday – Heavy showers changing to thunder showers – highs of 16C, lows of 10C
Thursday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 13C, lows of 6C
Friday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 8C
Gosport
Monday – cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon – highs of 17C, lows of 16C
Tuesday – Light rain changing to cloudy – highs of 18C, lows of 16C
Wednesday – Heavy showers – highs of 16C, lows of 11C
Thursday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C, lows of 8C
Friday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 13C, lows of 10C
Fareham
Monday – cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon – highs of 16C, lows of 16C
Tuesday – mist changing to cloudy – highs of 18C, lows of 16C
Wednesday – Heavy showers changing to thunder showers – highs of 16C, lows of 10C
Thursday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 13C, lows of 6C
Friday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 7C
Havant
Monday – cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon – highs of 16C, lows of 16C
Tuesday – Drizzle changing to cloudy – highs of 19C, lows of 16C
Wednesday – Heavy showers changing to thunder showers – highs of 16C, lows of 11C
Thursday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 13C, lows of 6C
Friday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 13C, lows of 8C
Waterlooville
Monday – cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon – highs of 16C, lows of 16C
Tuesday – Mist changing to cloudy – highs of 19C, lows of 15C
Wednesday – Heavy showers changing to thunder showers – highs of 16C, lows of 9C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 13C, lows of 5C
Friday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 6C