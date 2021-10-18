Hampshire weather: Thunder showers forecast for Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville - here's when you can expect them

The weather is set to take a turn in the coming days, according to the latest forecast.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 18th October 2021, 10:21 am

Portsmouth is facing ‘thunder showers’ in the coming days and the temperatures will begin to fall.

It could get as cold as 6C in the city, which comes after a mild weekend.

The Met Office is predicting spells of rain during the next few days, mixed in with sunny spells and overcast conditions.

Thunder showers are being forecast for Portsmouth this week. Photo: Cody Greenwood

Here is the latest forecast:

Portsmouth

Monday – cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon – highs of 17C, lows of 16C

Tuesday – Light rain changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C, lows of 16C

Wednesday – Heavy showers changing to thunder showers – highs of 16C, lows of 10C

Thursday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 13C, lows of 6C

Friday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 8C

Gosport

Monday – cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon – highs of 17C, lows of 16C

Tuesday – Light rain changing to cloudy – highs of 18C, lows of 16C

Wednesday – Heavy showers – highs of 16C, lows of 11C

Thursday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C, lows of 8C

Friday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 13C, lows of 10C

Fareham

Monday – cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon – highs of 16C, lows of 16C

Tuesday – mist changing to cloudy – highs of 18C, lows of 16C

Wednesday – Heavy showers changing to thunder showers – highs of 16C, lows of 10C

Thursday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 13C, lows of 6C

Friday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 7C

Havant

Monday – cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon – highs of 16C, lows of 16C

Tuesday – Drizzle changing to cloudy – highs of 19C, lows of 16C

Wednesday – Heavy showers changing to thunder showers – highs of 16C, lows of 11C

Thursday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 13C, lows of 6C

Friday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 13C, lows of 8C

Waterlooville

Monday – cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon – highs of 16C, lows of 16C

Tuesday – Mist changing to cloudy – highs of 19C, lows of 15C

Wednesday – Heavy showers changing to thunder showers – highs of 16C, lows of 9C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 13C, lows of 5C

Friday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 6C

