The yellow weather alert is in place for much of Saturday for large parts of Hampshire.

Residents are also being warned to expect heavy rain in places.

Taken from Portsdown hill as a storm rolled in over the Solent.

The warning, which is in place for Waterlooville, Havant and Fareham as well as parts of Portsmouth including Cosham and North End.

It comes into force at 6am and remains in place until 11.59pm.

Due to the warning being issued for the majority of Saturday, it means that it will be in place during England’s quarter-final against Ukraine – so make sure to check the forecast if you are planning a party tomorrow.

On its website, the Met Office writes: ‘Heavy rain and thunderstorms may bring some disruption on Saturday.

‘There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.

‘Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

‘Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

‘There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

‘There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.’

Most of the heavy rain is being forecast for the morning.

On the evening, the Met Office is predicting sunshine and clouds in Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville, Fareham and Gosport – with temperatures remaining in the high teens.

