The Met Office has issued its latest forecast for the coming days and here is what is being predicted.

There will be sunny intervals through cloudy skies throughout the week in the south.

However rain is expected in Portsmouth tomorrow morning, with the Met Office forecasting downpours between 5am and 9am in the city- and there will be a chance of intermittent showers throughout the day.

The Met Office heeds caution as Tuesday is 'Wet to start with as persistent rain migrates northward, becoming drier later on, though there remains a risk of the odd shower or outbreak of light rain.'

There is a small chance this rain will continue into Wednesday but it's expected to be cloudy with bright intervals.

Several sunny spells will appear throughout the day on Thursday and Friday.

Although more rain will be arriving from the west overnight on Friday, it's expected to be dry on September 17 and no showers are expected throughout the weekend.

Temperatures are predicted to stay in the high 10s and even reach the low 20s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, although this is a drop from last weeks 'mini heatwave' temperatures.

Here's what the latest forecast says:

Portsmouth

Sunny intervals breaking into cloudy afternoons and evenings

Gosport

Light rain – mainly between 5am and 8am - changing to cloudy later on Tuesday morning.

Fareham

Cloudy throughout most of the week, sunny most of Thursday.

Havant

Light rain forecast Tuesday morning but is predicted to clear by lunchtime. No Thunder.

Waterlooville

Cloudy changing to light showers on Friday evening.

