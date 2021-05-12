But will there be thunder and lightning in Portsmouth?

The Met Office has issued its latest forecast for the coming week up until Tuesday, May 18.

No weather warnings for thunderstorms are in place for Portsmouth or the surrounding towns.

Lightning striking behind South Parade Pier. Picture: Tony Wallace

Here is what the forecast says:

Portsmouth

- Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

- Thursday – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon – highs of 13C and lows of 9C

- Friday – Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon – highs of 14C and lows of 9C

- Saturday – Heavy rain changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

- Sunday – Light showers – highs of 13C and lows of 9C

Gosport

- Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

- Thursday – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon – highs of 13C and lows of 9C

- Friday – Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon – highs of 14C and lows of 9C

- Saturday – Heavy rain changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

- Sunday – Light showers – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

Fareham

- Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 13C and lows of 9C

- Thursday – Heavy rain changing to overcast by nighttime – highs of 13C and lows of 8C

- Friday – Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon – highs of 14C and lows of 9C

- Saturday – Heavy rain changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 13C and lows of 9C

- Sunday – Light showers – highs of 13C and lows of 9C

Havant

- Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

- Thursday – Heavy rain changing to overcast by nighttime – highs of 13C and lows of 9C

- Friday – Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon – highs of 14C and lows of 9C

- Saturday – Heavy rain changing to cloudy by nighttime – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

- Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

Waterlooville

- Wednesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime – highs of 13C and lows of 9C

- Thursday – Heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 12C and lows of 8C

- Friday – Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon – highs of 14C and lows of 8C

- Saturday – Heavy rain changing to cloudy by nighttime – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

- Sunday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

