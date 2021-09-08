Hampshire weather: Will there be thunderstorms in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville this week? Here's what the latest forecast says
THUNDERSTORMS are being forecast for large parts of the country in the coming days.
It comes after a ‘mini-heatwave’ saw temperatures reach the high 20s at the start of this week.
However yellow weather warnings have now been issued for large parts of the country.
The Met Office warns: ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms on Thursday have the potential to bring surface water flooding in a few places, and disruption to travel.’
Warnings come into force at 10am tomorrow and remain in place until 8pm.
The yellow weather alerts have been issued for much of northern England as well as the midlands, however warnings have not been issued for Hampshire as of yet.
But will we see thunder in the Portsmouth area?
Here’s what the latest forecast says:
Portsmouth
Rain showers have been forecast on Thursday, but no thunder.
Gosport
Light showers are forecast on Thursday in Gosport, but no thunder.
Fareham
There will be light rain on Thursday morning in Fareham, but thunder is not being forecast.
Havant
Overcast conditions are being forecast on Thursday in Havant. No thunder is forecast.
Waterlooville
The Met Office is forecasting overcast conditions on Thursday in Waterlooville. Thunder is not forecast.