Health warning as temperatures hit 30C in Portsmouth area

SCORCHING weather has prompted health warnings.

Temperatures hit 30c on Tuesday and are set to hit the same heights on Thursday.

Jason Cowlishaw was cooling off at Portsdown Hill with some water. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham will be focusing on keeping patients hydrated during the scorching heat.

Nicole Cornelius from Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust said: ‘We are doing all we can to support our patients and staff during the hot weather, including ensuring areas throughout the hospital are ventilated and patients and staff are hydrated, by providing additional water supplies.’

In Fareham, the council’s outreach service is providing water and sun cream to all rough sleepers, as well as offering space in hostels during the day – to keep them out of the sun.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service has reminded people to take precautions to stay safe.

Jake Robinson, community director for Gafirs, said: ‘When the weather hots up the temptation to head to our beautiful coastline and cool off is great, however members of the public should do so with care.

‘Remember inflatable toys are for swimming pools, not the open sea – and if you see anyone in trouble immediately call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

‘If you’re swimming in the sea, make sure people know where you are and be careful of the strong currents which can catch out the unwary. Swim away from major shipping and be sensible – cooling off needn’t cost you your life.’

The RSPCA has also advised people to look after their pets, making sure they don’t get sunburnt and have access to cold treats.