Heavy rain forecast for during Christmas lights switch on in Portsmouth

THE weather forecasters are predicting that heavy rain could put a damper on the Christmas light switch on tonight.

The festive illuminations will be turned on across Portsmouth tonight during an event in Commercial Road.

Heavy rain is being forecast for tonight. Picture: Malcolm Wells (124157-5014)

But the Met Office is now forecasting that the weather will be less than ideal.

The light switch on event will start at 4pm and there will be entertainment provided by school with bands, choirs and dancing groups all set to perform.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth - Councillor David Fuller – will be attending along with players from Portsmouth Football Club.

While presenters from Wave 105, along with stars from the Kings Theatre production of Aladdin, will host the official Christmas light switch on in Commercial Road.

The lights are due to be switched on at 6pm tonight – so that should give you time to get home from work and get changed.

Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast for Portsmouth:

- 3pm – Overcast – 9C

- 4pm – Heavy rain – 90 per cent chance – 9C

- 5pm – Heavy rain – 90 per cent chance – 9C

- 6pm – Heavy rain – 90 per cent chance – 9C

- 7pm – Heavy rain – 90 per cent chance – 10C

- 8pm – Heavy rain showers – 70 per cent chance – 10C

So you will probably want to bring a rain coat if you are planning on heading down to the switch on tonight in Commercial Road.