Heavy rain forecast for Portsmouth after heatwave

FORECASTERS are predicting that heavy rain will sweep into the city following heatwave conditions.

Portsmouth and the surrounding area has basked in scorching temperatures over recent days, with a level 3 heatwave warning being issued earlier in the week.

Heavy rain is being forecast for tomorrow. Picture: Malcolm Wells (124157-5014)

The Met Office has said that today was the hottest July day on record with it reaching 38.1C in Cambridge at 4pm this afternoon.

However the weather looks set to change on Friday as we head into the weekend, with cooler temperatures and even rain is being forecast.

The Met Office says that it will be cloudy changing to light rain by late morning.

Light rain has been predicted from 10am until 1pm, followed by heavy rain from 2pm to 3pm.

Highs of 21C are being forecast for Friday which is slightly cooler than it has been in recent days.