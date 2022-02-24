BBC Weather is predicting that wintry weather for Fareham and Winchester area – including the likes of Bishop’s Waltham.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ‘snow and lightning’ in Scotland but not England.

However, snow could be seen as far south as parts of Hampshire according to one forecast.

Snow has been forecast for parts of Hampshire. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

BBC Weather, which gets forecasts from MeteoGroup, is forecasting a spell of heavy snow and snow showers from 1pm.

Here’s the forecast:

Fareham

- 11am – light rain

- Noon – sunny spells

- 1pm – heavy snow

- 2pm – heavy snow

- 3pm – heavy snow

- 4pm – heavy snow

- 5pm – heavy snow

- 6pm – light rain

Waterlooville

- 11am – light rain

- Noon – sunny spells

- 1pm – heavy snow

- 2pm – heavy snow

- 3pm – heavy snow

- 4pm – heavy snow

- 5pm – heavy snow

- 6pm – light rain

Bishop’s Waltham

- 11am – rain

- Noon – rain

- 1pm – heavy snow

- 2pm – light snow

- 3pm – light snow

- 4pm – heavy snow

- 5pm – heavy snow

- 6pm – light rain

Petersfield

- 11am – light rain

- Noon – light rain

- 1pm – heavy snow

- 2pm – heavy snow

- 3pm – heavy snow

- 4pm – heavy snow

- 5pm – heavy snow

- 6pm – light rain

Snow is not being forecast for Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant at this time.

