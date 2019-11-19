Here's how cold it got in the Portsmouth area last night

TEMPERATURES plunged overnight as parts of the country shivered in the coldest night of autumn so far.

According to the Met Office, the mercury fell to minus 9.9C (14.2F) in Braemar, north-east Scotland, on Monday night.

The coldest location in England was Redesdale Camp in Northumberland, where the temperature was recorded at minus 7.1C.

A yellow weather warning for dense and freezing fog was issued for across the Portsmouth area by the Met Office.

It was in place from 4am until 11am today with the forecasting service warning that it could lead to some travel disruption.

While it didn’t get as cold as parts of the north and in Scotland last night, the mercury plunged below zero overnight here in the Portsmouth area.

According to the Gosport Weather station it hit minus 0.8C at 4.43am this morning after lows of 1.3C recorded at 11.59pm on Monday.

Meteorologist Grahame Madge has said that Temperatures will fall again overnight on Tuesday, but he could not say ‘whether they will drop to the levels they did last night’.

He added: ‘We have a weather front moving in from the west that's going to stall and bring cloud and rain.

‘But for the east the cold conditions are going to persist.’

Public Health England has warned people to look out for others who may be vulnerable in the chilly weather.

Consultant Dr Emer O'Connell said: ‘Older people and those with heart and lung problems are at risk of getting sick in cold weather.’