Here's what the New Year's Eve weather forecast is looking like for Portsmouth

CHRISTMAS has gone by in a flash and now the new year is just over 24 hours away.

Plenty of people across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas will be heading out to help ring in 2020 and the start of the new decade.

The green of the lights on the Spinnaker Tower. Taken using a long exposure. Picture: Alex Eneas - Instagram: @alex.eneas.photography

Whether you have firm plans or still haven’t decided how how you will celebrate New Year’s Eve, you will probably be wondering what the weather will be like on the final day of 2019.

READ MORE: Portsmouth New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations: 10 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

Here’s what the Met Office is forecasting for across our region tomorrow:

Portsmouth

It is set to be overcast in the city on New Year’s Eve with highs of 9C and lows of 5C.

According to the Met Office it will be cloudy between 11pm and 12am with the temperature expected to be 7C and winds of 22mph.

Gosport

The forecasters are predicting that it will be overcast in Gosport on New Year's Eve with highs of 9C and lows of 5C.

Between 11pm and 12am it will be cloudy with temperatures of 7C expected and winds of 23mph.

Havant

It is set to be overcast in Havant on New Year’s Eve with highs of 9C and lows of 5C.

According to the Met Office it will be overcast between 11pm and 12am with the temperature expected to be 7C and winds of 19mph.

READ MORE: 10 great unsung heroes from the Portsmouth area and their amazing stories

Fareham

The forecasters are predicting that it will be overcast in Fareham on New Year's Eve with highs of 9C and lows of 5C.

Between 11pm and 12am it will be overcast with temperatures of 7C expected and winds of 21mph.

Waterlooville

It is set to be overcast in Waterlooville on New Year’s Eve with highs of 8C and lows of 4C.

According to the Met Office it will be cloudy between 11pm and 12am with the temperature expected to be 6C and winds of 18mph.

Hayling Island

The forecasters are predicting that it will be overcast on Hayling Island on New Year's Eve with highs of 9C and lows of 5C.

Between 11pm and 12am it will be overcast with temperatures of 7C expected and winds of 22mph.

What are you planning for New Year’s Eve? Let us know in the comments below!