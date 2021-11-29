The cold weather even saw a spell of sleet and snow showers in the city, with heavier snow in other parts of Hampshire.

A yellow alert for icy conditions was in place throughout the night as the thermometer dipped to sub-zero.

The Met Office has now confirmed exactly how cold it got in Portsmouth and Hampshire last night.

A frosty start in the Meon Valley in Hampshire on January 19, 2020

According to the forecasters, the Gosport weather station recorded lows of -1C.

The coldest temperatures in Hampshire were seen in South Farnborough, where it reached -2.4C.

It was the chilliest night of the autumn so far across the country – with Shap in Cumbria, north-west England, recorded the lowest temperature of the season so far with -8.7C.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said that the second coldest night of the season had been on Saturday night.

He explained: ‘The previous low was minus 6.4C which was recorded in Shap in Cumbria on the 28th.

‘Over last night we recorded minus 8.7C (16.34F), also in Shap.’

However, the cold temperatures will be replaced by a warming trend on Monday, followed by another dip in temperature on Wednesday night.

Mr Claydon continued: ‘There is a bit of a warming trend through the day today (Monday).

‘The whole of the UK will turn milder. The places that will hold on to the cold air the longest will be in the south-east of the UK.

‘The low temperatures will return on Wednesday and Thursday night.

‘However, I don’t think it will be quite as low as we have seen before.’

