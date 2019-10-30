Have your say

HMS Sultan is set to hold its famous fireworks display tonight.

The event will also include a bonfire and entertainment for all the family.

HMS Sultan firework display is tonight. Picture: PO Phot Nicola Harper/ Royal Navy

The display at HMS Sultan will kick-off the firework season across the area ahead of Bonfire Night.

Alongside the fireworks display there will be fire breathers and a funfair with rides at very reasonable rates.

If you get peckish there will be a wide selection of food, at sensible prices and Sultan’s sailors will be selling glow sticks and pick & mix in aid of charity.

For those planning on heading down tonight, the gates will open at 6pm, with the Bonfire lit at 7:15pm and the main display at 8pm.

The gates will close at 10:30pm.

Here’s the hour by hour forecast for Gosport tonight:

- 5pm – cloudy – 11C

- 6pm – cloudy – 10C

- 7pm – light rain – 10C

- 8pm – heavy rain – 10C

- 9pm – heavy rain – 11C

- 10pm – heavy rain – 11C

- 11pm – heavy rain – 11C

