Hot weather due to arrive today in Portsmouth to end June on a high

HOT weather is expected in Portsmouth today as the end of June looks set for more balmy conditions.

A largely miserable month looks set to be a distant memory as temperatures rise significantly over the next few days, the Met Office has said.

Although today will start ‘cloudy and dull’, it will clear during the morning before the sun breaks through this afternoon.

The maximum temperature today is likely to be 26C.

An update on the Met Office website said: ‘Good sunny spells developing mainly through the afternoon. Feeling warm away from the coast. Becoming windy during the afternoon especially along the south coast.’

Thursday is expected to be even warmer.