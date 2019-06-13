THE Isle of Wight festival is upon us once more.

If you are planning on heading to the music extravaganza to watch the likes of Biffy Clyro, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, George Ezra and so many more, you are probably wondering what weather to expect.

Pictures from the Isle of Wight Festival 2018. Picture: Paul Windsor

Here is the latest Met Office forecast:

Thursday

The latest outlook for today, if you are getting to the festival early is heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Light rain is expected during the evening.

With temperatures reaching a max of 13C.

READ MORE: Isle of Wight Festival 2019: Line up, weather, tickets, ferries, how to get there and more

Friday

For Friday the Met Office is predicting light rain changing to cloudy by late morning – the rain is currently expected to last until 7am.

The max temperature is expected to be 16C.

Saturday

The Met Office is forecasting sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime for Saturday. There is a chance of light rain showers from 7pm until 10pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 16C.

Sunday

For the final day of the Isle of Wight Festival, the Met Office are expecting cloudy conditions changing to light showers by lunchtime.

The max temperature is expected to be 16C.