It has been a bank holiday to remember in Portsmouth as temperatures have climbed to more than 25C.

Thousands of music fans enjoyed Victorious Festival in the sun while many others made the most of the weather by heading to the beach.

Temperatures reached 27C on Sunday as New Order, Razorlight and Plan B thrilled fans with performances on Southsea seafront.

The Met Office issued a level 3 heatwave alert last week, which lasted until Monday morning.

The weather looks set to remain sunny today with highs of 24C expected this afternoon.

But what is the forecast for the rest of this week? Here is what the Met Office says:

Tuesday

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime. Highs of 26C – the warmest day of the week according to the Met Office.

Wednesday

Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon. Light rain is expected from about 4pm – most likely between 7pm and 10pm - although there will be some sunny spells. Highs of 21C expected.

Thursday

Sunny changing to cloudy by nighttime. There will be more sun in the morning before more cloud from about 1pm. Highs of 19C expected in the afternoon.

Friday

Cloudy for most of the day although there will be some sunny intervals in the afternoon. Highs of 19C.