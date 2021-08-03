Lee-on-the-Solent’s weather mystery solved as Met Office experts identify dark twisting cloud
THE mystery of a strange, spiralling cloud spotted over Lee-on-the-Solent has been solved by weather experts.
A twisting funnel of wind was spotted near Solent Airport at 3.53pm yesterday.
Joanna Quade, who took the video, wondered if the dark cloud moving towards the ground could be a forming tornado.
Experts at the Met Office identified the weather as a ‘funnel cloud’, also known as a ‘tuba’.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: ‘The video appears to show a funnel cloud.
‘A funnel cloud is a column of wind that reaches out towards the ground but doesn’t actually reach the surface.
If it were to reach the ground, it would then be called a tornado.
‘In a normal year, the UK sees around 30-35 tornadoes, though it is rare that they are strong enough to cause any significant damage.’
Funnel clouds form when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets, making a region of intense low pressure visible.