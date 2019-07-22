Level 3 heatwave alert issued for Portsmouth and Hampshire as temperatures soar

A LEVEL three heatwave has been issued for the Solent region today, with temperatures expected to rise all week long.

The Met Office, which issued the heatwave warning, predicts that temperatures will be pushing 30 degrees Celsius all week long.

A level three heatwave is one level away from being considered an emergency situation.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: ‘Like lots of people I'm looking forward to having fun in the sun with family and friends this weekend, but nobody wants to spend a pleasant day stuck in a hospital or urgent treatment centre.

‘It's really important to take simple precautions like drinking plenty of water, using high-factor sunscreen and remembering to take allergy medication if you need it – as is making sure to check in on neighbours and loved ones who can suffer the most from heat and pollen.’

Temperatures are expected to push 30 degrees Celsius all week. Picture: Malcolm Wells

People with minor illnesses are urged to check the NHS website or call 111 for help.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for public health, Cllr Judith Grajewski, has reminded people to check on any vulnerable neighbours during the heatwave.

She said: ‘It’s really important to look after yourself and those around you in a heatwave by following advice for protecting yourself, anyone you care for and people who are vulnerable to the heat.’

Those particularly affected by the heat include babies and very young children, older people, people with pre-existing medical conditions and those on medications which affect renal function, sweating or make the skin more sensitive to sunlight.