Live updates as 'danger to life' winds cause travel chaos across Portsmouth area

Storms are causing travel chaos across the region today as high winds have knocked over trees and caused other disruption. A yellow weather warning is in place until 6pm with Met Office warning that there is a 'danger to life' today. Fallen tree on A334 Wickham Road Fallen tree causing 'heavy delays' on A27 in Havant Portsmouth to be battered by 60mph gales - hour-by-hour forecast