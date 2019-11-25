Met Office issue Hampshire weather warning with risk of flooding

THE MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Hampshire for the upcoming week.

The warning is for spells of persistent heavy rain which will bring the threat of potential flooding.

Forecasters said spray and surface water on roads could make journey times longer and drivers should take extra care.

The warning is in place from midnight on Tuesday November 26 until 3pm on Wednesday 27.

During this period the Met Office also warned public transport could be affected and that homes and business are at risk of potential flooding.

The warning affects most of the south coast – including Portsmouth – as well as parts of Somerset, Wiltshire and south Wales.

A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘A broad area of persistent heavy rain is expected to move northeast across this region between mid-Tuesday and early Wednesday, and may be accompanied by gale force winds across the southwest of England for a time.

‘Heavy showers will likely follow in the wake of this rain during Wednesday, with these probably being heaviest and most numerous close to the Bristol and English Channel coastlines.

‘Through the combination of both the rain and following showers 10-20 mm of rainfall is expected widely across southern England and parts of southern Wales, with the potential for 40-60 mm in some isolated locations, especially across the high ground and locations that see the greatest number of showers.’