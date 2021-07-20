The Met Office issued its first ever extreme heat warning yesterday, covering most of Hampshire and all of Portsmouth, with people told to check on the elderly in the blistering heat.

Today the Met Office is warning people that sunshine could be replaced by more unsettled weather.

Sunbathers at the Hotwalls, Old Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The south east weather forecast said: ‘A dry and sunny start across the region. However, there is a risk of heavy thundery showers developing for the afternoon, with hail and gusty winds possible. Mostly very warm or hot, but cooler towards the east coast. Maximum temperature 31C.

‘Any heavy thundery showers only slowly dying out during the evening. Then a dry night with long clear spells. Very mild or warm overnight. Minimum temperature 16C.’

On Wednesday another dry and sunny start is forecasted, but with the risk once again of afternoon thundery showers. ‘Very warm or hot, but cooler near the coast. Maximum temperature 31C,’ the update added.

