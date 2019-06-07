Met Office warns of house flooding and power cuts as thundery showers set to batter region

Have your say

WARNINGS of house flooding and power cuts have been issued by the Met Office this morning after it issued a yellow weather warning.

Heavy rain this morning is set to ease before thundery showers hit the region this afternoon from 2pm with the risk of hail.

A Met Office update on its website stated: ‘Wet start for many western parts, as rain spreads north and east through the morning. Some afternoon sunny spells follow with winds easing, however slow moving, heavy, and potentially thundery showers developing, with a risk of hail.’

The advice added: ‘Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

‘Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.’