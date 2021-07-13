According to the government flood warning site the water level in the River Hamble ‘remains exceptionally high’.

A flood warning is in force for places close to Bishop’s Waltham including Waltham Chase, Durley and Botley, where ‘property flood impacts are expected’.

At Durley, the rain caused an increase in river level by as much as 0.15m.

Rain. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The river will remain ‘exceptionally high’ until at least 1am but would finally begin to lower overnight. ‘It will not return to normal for at least the next 24 hours,’ the government site said.

‘We will continue to monitor the forecast, and will ensure the river remains free of any reported blockages. We recommend leaving flood protection in place until Tuesday afternoon.’

Meanwhile the Met Office issued a yellow alert for Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville on Monday.

It came into force at 10am and remained in place until 11.59pm.

‘Heavy rain may cause travel disruption and flooding in some places,’ the Met Office warned.

For today’s weather the Met Office said: ‘Any remaining overnight showers soon easing, then a largely cloudy day with just a few sunny spells. Some isolated sharp showers may develop through the afternoon.’

