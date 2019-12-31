New Year's Eve weather forecast for Portsmouth - here's what to expect

CHRISTMAS has gone by in a flash and now the new year is just a few hours away.

Plenty of people across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas will be heading out tonight to help ring in 2020 and the start of the new decade.

The green of the lights on the Spinnaker Tower. Taken using a long exposure. Picture: Alex Eneas - Instagram: @alex.eneas.photography

Whether you have firm plans or still haven’t decided how how you will celebrate New Year’s Eve, you will probably be wondering what the weather will be like on the final evening of 2019.

Here’s what the Met Office is forecasting for across our region for tonight:

Portsmouth

It is set to be partly in the city throughout the evening on New Year’s Eve with highs of 7C.

According to the Met Office it will be overcast between 11pm and 12am with the temperature expected to be 7C.

Gosport

The forecasters are predicting that it will be a mixture of partly cloudy and overcast in Gosport on New Year's Eve with highs of 7C

Between 11pm and 12am it will be cloudy with temperatures of 7C expected.

Havant

It is set to be cloudy in Havant tonight with highs of 6C.

According to the Met Office it will be overcast between 11pm and 12am with the temperature expected to be 6C.

Fareham

The forecasters are predicting that it will be cloudy in Fareham on New Year's Eve with highs of 6C.

Between 11pm and 12am it will be overcast with temperatures of 6C expected.

Waterlooville

It is set to be cloudy in Waterlooville on New Year’s Eve with highs of 6C and lows of 5C.

According to the Met Office it will be cloudy between 11pm and 12am with the temperature expected to be 6C.

Hayling Island

The forecasters are predicting that it will be cloudy on Hayling Island on New Year's Eve with highs of 7C and lows of 6C.

Between 11pm and 12am it will be overcast with temperatures of 7C expected.

What are you planning for New Year’s Eve? Let us know in the comments below!