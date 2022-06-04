While fine weather was enjoyed on Thursday and Friday, a yellow weather warning was issued for last night across the south of England, for storms brining rain and winds.

That one expired at 10am today, but now the Met Office has issued another yellow warning for thunderstorms, this time including the south, Wales, and the midlands too, as far north as Manchester.

The Met Office says: ‘Thunderstorms and areas of rain are expected to develop over parts of England and Wales during the early hours of Sunday.

A yellow weather warning for the south and midlands early on Sunday

‘Torrential downpours are likely in a few places with parts of the Midlands, East Anglia and southeast England most at risk. Some places could see 15mm to 20mm in an hour, and perhaps up to 50mm before storms fade, and hail may affect a few spots.

‘These thunderstorms will slowly spread into southern parts of northern England on Sunday morning before easing. Further south, drier conditions briefly develop on Sunday morning before further showers and thunderstorms develop over some parts of southern England, Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia later. These may give some heavy downpours with a further 10mm to 20 mm possible in some places.’