RESIDENTS are set to bask in the sunshine and warm weather across the city today.

Temperatures are predicting to rise into the 20Cs in Portsmouth ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend – but how long will the good weather last for?

Warm weather is predicted for today.

The Met Office is forecasting sunshine for our area today with highs of 21C predicted.

On Wednesday the sunny conditions are expected to continue in Portsmouth but it will be slightly cooler with temperatures only reaching a maximum of 18C.

It will be a mixture of cloudy and sunny spells for the rest of the week but the Met Office are not currently predicting rain over the bank holiday weekend.

Temperatures will continue to get cooler after the high of 21C forecast for today with highs of 15C predicted on Monday.

Gloomy bank holiday weather is being predicted across the country.

Meteorologist Mark Wilson told the Press Association: ‘It's likely that the weather's going to turn a bit more changeable.

‘It's dry across most of the country at the moment but by the time we get to the bank holiday there's going to be much more cloud around.

‘That cloud cover could be thick enough to bring showers and some spells of rain and we are likely to see bands of rain spreading their way eastwards across the UK.’

The gloomy weather will be in stark contrast to the spring bank holiday last year, where most of the country enjoyed warm sunshine.