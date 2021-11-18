The decorations are starting to go up in the shops, festive lights are being illuminated and seasonal songs are on the radio.

But the only thing that is missing is the wintry weather, to truly make it feel like Christmas.

That could be about to change, at least according to the Met Office’s latest forecast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will there be a White Christmas? Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

It is predicting that wintry conditions could be on the way through the end of November and the start of December in the south.

The long range forecast for November 22 to December reads: ‘High pressure will often lie close to western or southwestern parts of the UK during this period.

‘Further south, it is likely to remain somewhat drier with fewer showers, but there is even a slight chance of some wintry weather here. At points when winds ease any clearer and calmer conditions that prevail will lead to some cold nights with frost and fog.’

The Met Office’s prediction for the first couple of weeks in December also suggests a risk of wintry weather.

On its website, the forecast says: ‘In the south high pressure is likely to remain close by, giving a good deal of settled and dry weather. Temperatures will be variable with both milder and colder spells likely, with some wintry weather also possible. During any calmer spells, overnight frost and fog are likely.’

Temperatures are set to get colder in Portsmouth at the start of next week.

According to the latest forecast Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest, with highs of 8C and lows of 4C on both days.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron