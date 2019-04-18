Portsmouth Easter bank holiday weekend weather: Temperatures set to soar

Temperatures have risen over the past few days, but will the weather over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend be sunny and warm or cold and grey?

Here’s what the weather is set to be like in Portsmouth over the next four days.

Good Friday (19 April)

Good Friday is forecast to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine from early morning to early evening, with very little period of cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by mid-afternoon, remaining warm throughout the evening.

The evening will be clear and dry, with an overnight temperature of 11C.

Easter Saturday (20 April)

Saturday will also see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout most of the day, with the evening again set to be clear and dry.

The temperature will be warm throughout the day, reaching 21C by 4pm. It will still be around 15C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 10C.

Easter Sunday (21 April)

Easter Sunday will see bright skies throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 18C.

The evening will be clear and dry, with the temperature only dipping slightly to 15C by 7pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

Easter Monday (22 April)

Easter Monday will also see bright, uninterrupted sunshine from early morning to early evening.

The temperature will reach 16C by mid-afternoon, dipping to 13C by 10pm. The evening will be clear and dry.

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 April to Wednesday 1 May said, “During Easter Monday it may turn cooler and more unsettled across northern and western areas, with stronger winds and outbreaks of heavy rain. Many other areas will stay dry with warm spells of sunshine continuing.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April there is low confidence in the forecast, but the weather will perhaps become more changeable and generally less warm, at least for a time with showers or longer spells of rain and some periods with stronger winds.”