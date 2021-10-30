The forecast is that a band of rainfall will arrive in the south west and make its way across the country. A yellow weather warning has been put in place between midnight tonight and 3pm tomorrow but the rain is most likely to hit Portsmouth between 7am and 9am. It’s predicted only to last for about three hours as it moves across the south.

A Met Office spokesman said: ‘Within these two to three hours it is thought likely that some locations will see 20mm-30mm of rainfall.

Heavy rain is forecast tomorrow

‘Recent heavy rainfall has left this region sensitive, and these additional rainfall totals are thought likely to cause some additional surface water flooding.

The wind will also strengthen in association with this band of rain, and although impacts from wind alone are expected to be very low, the wind will likely increase leaf fall from trees, which coupled with the rainfall will increase the risk of localised flooding and make travelling conditions even more tricky.’