The annual bonfire is returning to the King George V playing fields in Cosham tonight.

It is the first time the display is being held since 2019, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The event will begin at 4pm and the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm.

Bonfire and fireworks display in Cosham will take place at the King George V playing fields. Pictured: Blake Reddington, Phoebe 4 and Kayleigh McGinley. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth City Council have said that the fireworks display will begin at 7.30pm.

But what will the weather be like? Will you need to wrap up warm or bring a coat?

Here is the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for Cosham this evening:

- 4pm – cloudy – 8C

- 5pm – cloudy – 8C

- 6pm – cloudy – 8C

- 7pm – cloudy – 8C

- 8pm – partly cloudy – 8C

- 9pm – partly cloudy – 7C

- 10pm – clear night – 7C

- 11pm – partly cloudy – 7C

