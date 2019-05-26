The weather of late has been bright and sunny, but what will the weather be like in Portsmouth over the May half-term school holidays?

Monday (May 27)

Picture: Shaun Roster

Monday is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day. The peak temperature of 16C is set to be reached by early afternoon and remain so throughout the rest of the day. Overnight temperature of 11C.

Tuesday (May 28)

Portsmouth is set to see light rain throughout the day on Tuesday, easing off by around 8pm.

The peak temperature of 15C is set to be reached by early afternoon and remain so throughout the rest of the day. The temperature will dip to 12C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

Wednesday (May 29)

There will be sunshine during the morning on Wednesday, but this will change to cloudy by lunchtime and remain so throughout the rest of the day and evening.

Maximum temperature of 15C. Overnight temperature of 10C.

Thursday (May 30)

Thursday is set to be cloudy throughout the day. The peak temperature of 15C is set to be reached by early afternoon and remain so throughout the rest of the day.

The temperature will dip to 13C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

Friday (May 31)

Friday is set to see light rain and cloud throughout the day, accompanied by a moderate breeze.

Maximum temperature of 17C. Overnight temperature of 11C.

Long-term forecast

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 7 June to Friday 21 June said, ‘The general trend for this period is currently for a more settled picture across the UK.

‘However, there remains the potential for further areas of low pressure to bring spells of rain or showers at times with some stronger winds.

‘Confidence is low by mid June but the most likely scenario is that overall more settled weather is likely to prevail. Temperatures will start a little below normal, slowly trending to normal of warm.’