Portsmouth residents warned of disruption as Met Office issues yellow alert for wind

A YELLOW weather warning for wind has been issued for Portsmouth.

The alert comes into force on Monday afternoon as forecasters expect a blustery start to the week.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for the Portsmouth area. Picture: Keith Woodland.

Residents of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas are being warned it is 'likely’ there will be some travel disruption on Monday evening.

According to the latest forecast winds could reach speeds of 50mph in the city.

The yellow weather alert comes into force at noon on Monday and remains in place until 11.59pm.

On its website, the Met Office says: ‘A widely very windy period expected Monday afternoon and evening with some disruption to travel likely.

‘An area of very strong winds will move eastwards across the UK through Monday afternoon and evening, clearing eastwards overnight.

‘Inland gusts of 45-55 mph are more likely. A narrow band of squally heavy rain moving east, accompanying the strongest winds, may be an additional hazard.’

Residents are also being warned that they could expect:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

The weather warning is for Portsmouth as well as Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island.