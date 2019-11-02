Portsmouth to be battered by 60mph gales - hour-by-hour forecast

Have your say

A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued for our region.

The stormy conditions will roll into Portsmouth and the surrounding towns over the next few hours.



Met Office have issued the warning for between 4am and 6pm today and say there is a ‘danger to life’ as a result of ‘flying debris as well as from large waves with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts’.

Portsmouth residents are also being warned that there is a chance of ‘some damage to trees and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs’ today.

Here is the hour-by-hour guide:

- 8am – heavy showers – 47mph gusts – 13C

- 9am – heavy rain – 55mph gusts – 12C

- 10am – heavy rain – 60mph gusts – 12C

- 11am – heavy rain – 58mph gusts – 12C

- Noon – heavy rain – 52mph gusts – 13C

- 1pm – heavy rain – 47mph gusts – 13C

- 2pm – heavy rain – 43mph gusts – 13C

- 3pm – heavy rain showers – 45mph gusts – 13C

- 4pm – cloudy – 44mph gusts – 13C

- 5pm – cloudy – 43mph gusts – 12C

- 6pm – cloudy – 41mph gusts – 12C

- 7pm – partly cloudy – 37mph gusts – 12C

- 8pm – cloudy – 34mph gusts – 11C

- 9pm – cloudy – 31mph gusts – 11C

- 10pm – cloudy – 28mph gusts – 11C

- 11pm – partly cloudy – 26mph gusts – 11C

What does the weather warning say?

According to the Met Office, here’s what to expect today across the South East:

- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris as well as from large waves with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

- There is a slight chance of some damage to trees and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

