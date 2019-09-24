Have your say

The south coast derby is just a few hours away and excitement is building across Portsmouth.

It is the first time that the Blues have played their fierce rivals Southampton since April 2012, when David Norris rescued a draw with a famous late equaliser.

Fratton Park is sold out and the game is being shown on Sky on the TV.

If you have been lucky enough to get a ticket and are heading down to the game you may be wondering what weather to expect.

Here is the latest Met Office forecast for this evening:

4pm – Sunny – highs of 18C

5pm – Sunny intervals – highs of 18C

6pm – Cloudy – 10 per cent chance of precipitation – highs of 17C

7pm – Light rain showers – highs of 17C

8pm – Light rain – highs of 16C

9pm – Heavy rain – highs of 16C

10pm – Heavy rain – highs of 16C

11pm – Cloudy – highs of 16C

So if you are heading down to the ground, or plan on watching at a pub in the city, you may want to back a coat.

