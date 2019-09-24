Portsmouth vs Southampton: Here's the latest weather forecast for south coast derby

The south coast derby is just a few hours away and excitement is building across Portsmouth. 

It is the first time that the Blues have played their fierce rivals Southampton since April 2012, when David Norris rescued a draw with a famous late equaliser. 

Fratton Park is sold out and the game is being shown on Sky on the TV. 

If you have been lucky enough to get a ticket and are heading down to the game you may be wondering what weather to expect. 

Here is the latest Met Office forecast for this evening: 

Portsmouth 

4pm – Sunny – highs of 18C 

5pm – Sunny intervals – highs of 18C 

6pm – Cloudy – 10 per cent chance of precipitation – highs of 17C 

7pm – Light rain showers – highs of 17C

8pm – Light rain – highs of 16C 

9pm – Heavy rain – highs of 16C 

10pm – Heavy rain – highs of 16C 

11pm – Cloudy – highs of 16C 

So if you are heading down to the ground, or plan on watching at a pub in the city, you may want to back a coat. 

