Heavy fog has blanketed Portsmouth this morning.

Portsmouth weather: 13 atmospheric scenes as Portsmouth wakes up to heavy fog ahead of bank holiday

PORTSMOUTH has been blanketed by heavy fog this morning.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 9:25 am

Residents woke up to very foggy conditions today across the city.

It comes after sunny spells witnessed in recent days and ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office is forecasting the fog will last until around 11am, it is expected to remain cloudy for much of the rest of the day with chances sunny spells in the afternoon – temperatures will reach highs of 16C.

We have pulled together a number of photos that capture the atmospheric scenes witnessed across Portsmouth this morning as a result of the fog.

1. Fog

2. Fog

3. Fog

4. Fog

