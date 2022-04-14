Residents woke up to very foggy conditions today across the city.

It comes after sunny spells witnessed in recent days and ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office is forecasting the fog will last until around 11am, it is expected to remain cloudy for much of the rest of the day with chances sunny spells in the afternoon – temperatures will reach highs of 16C.

We have pulled together a number of photos that capture the atmospheric scenes witnessed across Portsmouth this morning as a result of the fog.

1. Fog Heavy fog has blanketed Portsmouth this morning. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

