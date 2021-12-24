The Met Office is predicting a washout for the city – with rain set to fall throughout the day.

Highs of 10C are being forecast and the lows will be 9C. Meaning it will be a rather mild Christmas.

Heavy rain is set to hit Portsmouth on Christmas day.

Winds are expected to exceed speeds of 25mph during the day, so storm conditions aren’t predicted.

Here is the full hour-by-hour breakdown from 8am.

Portsmouth

- 8am – light rain – 9C

- 9am – light rain – 9C

- 10am – heavy rain – 9C

- 11am – heavy rain – 9C

- Noon – heavy rain – 9C

- 1pm – light rain – 9C

- 2pm – heavy rain – 9C

- 3pm – heavy rain – 9C

- 4pm – heavy rain – 9C

- 5pm – heavy rain – 10C

- 6pm – light rain – 10C

- 7pm – heavy rain – 10C

- 8pm – heavy rain – 10C

- 9pm – heavy rain – 10C

- 10pm – light rain – 10C

- 11pm – light rain – 10C

