Portsmouth weather: Christmas washout predicted for the city by Met Office - hour-by-hour forecast
PORTSMOUTH looks set to miss out on a white Christmas yet again.
The Met Office is predicting a washout for the city – with rain set to fall throughout the day.
Highs of 10C are being forecast and the lows will be 9C. Meaning it will be a rather mild Christmas.
Read More
Winds are expected to exceed speeds of 25mph during the day, so storm conditions aren’t predicted.
Here is the full hour-by-hour breakdown from 8am.
Portsmouth
- 8am – light rain – 9C
- 9am – light rain – 9C
- 10am – heavy rain – 9C
- 11am – heavy rain – 9C
- Noon – heavy rain – 9C
- 1pm – light rain – 9C
- 2pm – heavy rain – 9C
- 3pm – heavy rain – 9C
- 4pm – heavy rain – 9C
- 5pm – heavy rain – 10C
- 6pm – light rain – 10C
- 7pm – heavy rain – 10C
- 8pm – heavy rain – 10C
- 9pm – heavy rain – 10C
- 10pm – light rain – 10C
- 11pm – light rain – 10C