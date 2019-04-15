TEMPERATURES are set to hit the high teens just in time for the bank holiday.
Easter weekend is looking like it is going to be a glorious one, weather wise at least, for Portsmouth and the surrounding area, according to the latest forecast.
After a warm and sunny start to April temperatures have dipped over recent days.
However after a cloudy and mild beginning to the week, temperatures are set to climb and the sun will begin to shine just in time for the bank holiday weekend.
READ MORE: Waterlooville dad ‘grateful’ after family, neighbours and strangers help to overhaul garden
Here’s what the latest Met Office forecast says:
Portsmouth
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 17C
Friday – Sunny – highs of 17C
Saturday – Sunny – highs of 18C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C
Fareham
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Tuesday – Light rain showers – highs of 12C
Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 17C
Friday – Sunny – highs of 18C
Saturday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C
Gosport
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 16C
Friday – Sunny – highs of 16C
Saturday – Sunny – highs of 17C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C
READ MORE: Lifelong Portsmouth fan Gloria, 90, enjoys last Blues game thanks to wish scheme
Waterlooville
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 15C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 19C
Friday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Saturday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 18C
Havant
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 17C
Friday – Sunny – highs of 17C
Saturday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C
Hayling Island
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 16C
Friday – Sunny – highs of 16C
Saturday – Sunny – highs of 17C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C