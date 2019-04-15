TEMPERATURES are set to hit the high teens just in time for the bank holiday.

Easter weekend is looking like it is going to be a glorious one, weather wise at least, for Portsmouth and the surrounding area, according to the latest forecast.

The weather is set to be hot for the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Neil Marshall (171119-1)

After a warm and sunny start to April temperatures have dipped over recent days.

However after a cloudy and mild beginning to the week, temperatures are set to climb and the sun will begin to shine just in time for the bank holiday weekend.

READ MORE: Waterlooville dad ‘grateful’ after family, neighbours and strangers help to overhaul garden

Here’s what the latest Met Office forecast says:

Portsmouth

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 17C

Friday – Sunny – highs of 17C

Saturday – Sunny – highs of 18C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C

Fareham

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Tuesday – Light rain showers – highs of 12C

Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 17C

Friday – Sunny – highs of 18C

Saturday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C

Gosport

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 16C

Friday – Sunny – highs of 16C

Saturday – Sunny – highs of 17C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C

READ MORE: Lifelong Portsmouth fan Gloria, 90, enjoys last Blues game thanks to wish scheme

Waterlooville

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 15C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 19C

Friday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Saturday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 18C

Havant

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 17C

Friday – Sunny – highs of 17C

Saturday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C

Hayling Island

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 16C

Friday – Sunny – highs of 16C

Saturday – Sunny – highs of 17C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C