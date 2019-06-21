SOARING temperatures and thunderstorms are on the cards for next week according to the latest forecast.

The Met Office has issued yet another yellow weather warning for Portsmouth which comes into place at 12am on Tuesday and will last throughout the day until 11.59pm.

Warm weather is predicted for next week. Pictured is: (left) Seraphine Malik from Surrey, playing bat and ball with her daughter Evelyn (9). Picture: Sarah Standing (190419-6333)

The forecasters are predicting that further thunderstorms, potentially severe, are likely, bringing a risk of flooding and disruption to travel.

However temperatures are also set to reach the mid-20s in Portsmouth throughout the coming week, with Tuesday set to be the hottest day.

Here is what to expect next week:

Monday

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Monday as well, with the current Met Office forecast predicting cloudy conditions throughout the day with a maximum temperature of 20C and a low of 17C.

Tuesday

It will reach a balmy 26C on Tuesday according to the Met Office, despite a weather alert for thunderstorms being issued. Rain is expected in the early hours of the morning with cloudy conditions through the rest of the day. There will be a low of 17C.

Wednesday

The warm temperatures will continue, with highs of 25C being forecast currently. While the Met Office is predicting that it will be cloudy to begin with changing to sunny intervals by late morning. There will be a low of 16C

Thursday

It is expected to be sunny throughout the day on Thursday with highs of 24C and a low of 17C.