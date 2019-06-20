THE weekend is fast approaching but if you are trying to plan ahead you may be concerned about the weather after thunderstorm warnings.

Heavy rain has battered Portsmouth and the surrounding area for much of this week so far, however forecasters are predicting a respite over the coming days.

People enjoying the warm weather down at the Hot Walls, Old Portsmouth, on Friday, April 19. Picture: Sarah Standing (190419-5465)

Sunny conditions and warmer temperatures are being predicted for over the weekend before rising further into next week.

Here is what the weather will be like in the next few days in Portsmouth according to the Met Office:

Thursday

Sunny changing to overcast by lunchtime with highs of 18C and lows of 11C.

Friday

It is set to be sunny throughout the day on Friday to get the weekend off to a good start. There will be highs of 18C and lows of 11C.

Saturday

The warmer weather will continue on Saturday, with highs of 18C forecast while the low will be 13C. The Met Office says that it will be ‘sunny changing to cloudy by early evening’.

Sunday

It will be cloudy changing to light showers by nighttime on Sunday, with the Met Office predicting rain from 10pm onwards. There will be highs of 20C and lows of 17C.

What about next week?

According to the Met Office the forecast for Monday is similar to Sunday with cloudy conditions and highs of 19C. It will continue to get warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs of 22C and 23C respectively.

However meteorologist Craig Snell has warned that thunderstorms could return next week.

He said: ‘After the brief calm and more settled spell, we will potentially see another spell of severe thunderstorms.’