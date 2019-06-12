Have your say

A second thunderstorm warning for Hampshire has been issued by the Met Office.

More rain is forecast across the south this afternoon, with flooding and travel disruption expected as a result.

Portsmouth should expect the worst of the weather, but long periods of rain showers are still forecast this afternoon.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 1pm to 11pm today.

The Met Office has said deep floodwater is possible, and spray could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is also a risk of power cuts and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

A Met Office forecaster said: ‘Whilst some places will escape them, thunderstorms will break out this afternoon and evening giving torrential downpours in a few places.

‘Some of these storms will also be slow-moving, meaning that downpours may well be quite prolonged. 20 mm rain may fall in an hour and, in some places, 30 to 40 mm rain may fall in two or three hours.

‘Thunderstorms will then slowly ease through the evening.’

The yellow weather warning is in place for most of the south of the UK, including Hampshire and Sussex.

A warning was also issued for Hampshire last Friday, with heavy rain and thundery showers across the county throughout the day.