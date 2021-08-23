Portsmouth sun worshippers can expect a warm end to summer this September. Pictured: Maxine Renfew and Rachel Carruthers.

With August full of rain showers and cloudy skies, September is to bring some promising weather to conclude the British summer. Sun worshippers can expect temperatures of 27C next month as mercury is set to soar at the end of August, according to NetWeather.

The news of a September heatwave comes as many have faced an August washout, with flooding and numerous weather warnings issued by the Met Office. Some areas of the UK were hit by a month's worth of average rainfall in August, a week before the month is due to end.

High pressure is due to build over the upcoming week, as the Met Office is predicting good weather for the whole country in the last week of August. The high pressure is due to move over to the UK from Spain, bringing some warmer weather and sunnier skies as September looms. Mean temperatures during the month are expected to be higher than normal by around 2 to 3C.

Sarah Kent, a Met Office forecaster, said: “High pressure is dominating this week bringing mostly settled conditions with variable amounts of cloud.

“However, there will be a north-easterly breeze coming in from the North Sea making it feel colder for some regions especially later on in the week.

“Where there is sun, particularly on Wednesday, temperatures could reach highs of 24C in England and Wales, while western areas in Scotland and Northern Ireland could be up to 26C”.

The weather forecast for this bank holiday weekend in Portsmouth is set to have 'sunny intervals and a gentle breeze', with temperatures to stay consistent at 20C, according to BBC Weather.

Victorious Festival goers can expect a dry weekend for the music event and tickets are still available for those without bank holiday plans who want to make the most of the weather.

