Portsmouth weather forecast: This is when temperatures will soar in Portsmouth

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than last week, with temperatures set to soar to XC as the week progresses.

What will the weather be like this morning in Portsmouth?

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with some small periods of sunny spells. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Portsmouth?

This afternoon will be similar, until bright, uninterrupted sunshine occurs from 4pm onwards. The temperature will climb slightly to its peak of 12C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Portsmouth?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 7C by 10pm and remain so overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Portsmouth?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Portsmouth?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 19 April to Sunday 28 April said: “Many places will be dry for Good Friday, with warm sunny spells.

“The cloudiest areas are likely to be in the northwest, and along some eastern coastlines, where it will be a little cooler.

“The rest of the Easter weekend is looking to be mainly dry and warm, though there is still some uncertainty in the forecast as to how cloudy it will be, and whether there may be some rain in northwestern parts of the UK.”