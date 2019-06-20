Have your say

A FRESH warning for thunderstorms has been issued by forecasters.

The Met Office is predicting that torrential rain and flooding will be possible in Portsmouth as a result of the storms over the weekend.

A weather warning has been issued to Portsmouth for this weekend. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the national forecasters for between 3pm on Sunday and 11.59pm on Monday.

Portsmouth residents are being warned that there will be potential for flooding and travel disruption.

What has the Met Office said?

Announcing the latest thunderstorm warning on its website, the forecaster wrote: ‘Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain and lightning, with possible flooding and disruption to travel.

‘Spells of rain are expected to affect many areas at times from Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

‘Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may also develop between bands of rain, particularly on Monday afternoon.

‘Where thunderstorms do develop, 20 to 30 mm rain may fall locally in an hour, and close to 40 mm of rain may fall in two or three hours.’

READ MORE: Here is what the weather forecast for this weekend looks like

What to expect?

Residents are being warned to be prepared for:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.