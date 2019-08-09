Have your say

A SERIES of weather alerts have been issued as the weekend looks set to be a washout.

The Met Office is warning that a mixture of gales and heavy rain are expected to hit Portsmouth over the next couple of days.

Lightning AT portsdown hill. Picture: Andrew Price

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 54mph and thunderstorms could also be seen in some places.

According to the latest forecast thunderstorm could hit Portsmouth at 4pm today.

Here are all the weather warnings in place for this weekend:

Friday

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place until 11.59pm today.

The Met Office says: ‘A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms has the potential to bring disruption.’

While the rain could cause:

- a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a second yellow weather warning for wind which is set to come into force at 3pm and will last until 11.59pm.

The Met Office predicts: ‘Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption during Friday afternoon and evening.’

Residents are being warned that the winds could cause:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected with fallen trees possible

- Some short term loss of power and other services

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Saturday

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from midnight tomorrow until 11.59pm.

The Met Office has predicted that: ‘strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime.’

Residents are advised that the gales could cause:

- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected with fallen trees possible

- Some short term loss of power and other services