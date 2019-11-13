Have your say

WINTRY conditions are set to hit Portsmouth later today, according to the latest forecast.

The Met Office is forecasting a mixture of rain and hail for this evening in the city.

A fresh weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of Hampshire for between 5pm and 11.59pm today before a wider alert comes into force for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas tomorrow.

According to the latest forecast the wintry weather and heavy rain will hit the city during rush hour this evening.

Heavy rain is being predicted for between 5pm and and 6pm with temperatures reaching a maximum of 9C.

Hail showers are then forecast from 7pm until 8pm by the Met Office and then heavy rain is expected from 8pm through the rest of the night.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in force from 12am tomorrow until 11.59pm.

The Met Office is predicting that ‘there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded’ and that ‘spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures’.

Forecasters are also warning that there could be rainfall of 15-25 mm widely tomorrow and some spots could potentially see totals of 40-60 mm rain throughout Thursday.

Southsea Christmas light switch on is scheduled to take place tomorrow evening.