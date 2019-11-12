Have your say

A weather warning for ‘persistent rain’ which could cause travel disruption across our region has been issued.

The Met Office has put out the yellow ‘be aware’ alert for Portsmouth and the surrounding towns for Thursday.

Picture: Allan Hutchings

This warning is in place from midnight until 11.45pm with forecasters warning that up to 60mm of rain could fall in some places.

According to the Met Office there could also be 'hill snow’ in some places.

On its website the forecasting service says: ‘Periods of rain are expected to become widespread and locally heavy across parts of England and Wales through Thursday.

‘Over western areas, some hill snow is possible, with local accumulations of a few cm possible, for example over the higher routes in Wales.

‘Rainfall totals of 10-20 mm are likely, with some spots potentially seeing totals of 40-60 mm.’

Residents are being warned to expect:

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

The Southsea Christmas light switch on is scheduled to take place on Thursday evening.