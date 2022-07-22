Portsmouth Weather: Here is when it will rain today in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville, according to Met Office, as yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place

THUNDERSTORMS and heavy rain are scheduled over the Portsmouth area today as a forecaster has implemented a weather warning.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 10:38 am
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:13 am

The Met Office has implemented a yellow weather warning over the city and across parts of Hampshire.

It is in place between 10am and 10pm.

Read More

Read More
Owner of Giorgio's Pizza, Waterlooville, confirms when new takeaway will open in...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Heavy rain is forecast throughout the Portsmouth area today.

A statement from the forecaster said: ‘A few places could see slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms.

‘Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

‘Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

‘There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.’

Heavy rain is forecast throughout the Portsmouth area today.

Currently, rain is forecast for midday in Portsmouth.

There is a chance it will set in beforehand.

It is due to get heavier at 1pm, though these intense showers are due to dissipate after 2pm, according to the Met Office.

Cloudy skies are set to be in place throughout the rest of the day, with a small chance of rain.

Intense showers are forecast for Fareham from 1pm until 4pm.

SEE ALSO: Forestry Commission left humiliated after Seahorse Coffee Bar ditches Hundred Acre Wood spot after lasting just over a month at site having replaced popular long-standing couple

Rain is also predicted for that time period in Gosport.

This is due earlier in the day in Havant at 10pm, and is forecast to be scattered until 2pm.

There will be a high chance of thunder in Waterlooville at 3pm.

Heavy rain is due to be in place from 1pm and 4pm, with cloudy weather forecast for the evening.

PortsmouthMet OfficeGosportFareham