Victorious Festival has kicked off with a bang and the good times look well set to continue today.
Festival-goers will bask in glorious sunshine while watching the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Rudimental, James Bay and more in Southsea.
However a level three heatwave warning was issued yesterday by the Met Office and it remains in place until 9am on Monday.
So make sure you stay safe if you are attending Victorious this weekend.
SEE ALSO: Drink prices revealed for Victorious Festival 2019
Here is when it will be hottest on Day 2:
2pm – Sunny – 24C
3pm – Sunny – 24C
4pm – Sunny – 24C
5pm – Sunny – 24C
6pm – Sunny – 24C
7pm – Sunny – 24C
8pm – Sunny – 23C
9pm – Clear night – 22C
10pm – Clear night – 21C
11pm – Partly cloudy – 20C
Follow our live blog from Day 2 of the Festival for latest pictures, videos and news from Victorious 2019.