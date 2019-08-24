Have your say

Victorious Festival has kicked off with a bang and the good times look well set to continue today.

Festival-goers will bask in glorious sunshine while watching the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Rudimental, James Bay and more in Southsea.



However a level three heatwave warning was issued yesterday by the Met Office and it remains in place until 9am on Monday.

So make sure you stay safe if you are attending Victorious this weekend.

Here is when it will be hottest on Day 2:

2pm – Sunny – 24C

3pm – Sunny – 24C

4pm – Sunny – 24C

5pm – Sunny – 24C

6pm – Sunny – 24C

7pm – Sunny – 24C

8pm – Sunny – 23C

9pm – Clear night – 22C

10pm – Clear night – 21C

11pm – Partly cloudy – 20C

